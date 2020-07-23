Teacher says he was fired for pro-Trump tweets, calls out double standard for colleagues’ anti-Trump messages

“I’m done being silent. @realDonaldTrump is our president. Don’t @ me,” Kucera tweeted on July 6.

Kucera stated he published “a couple tweets … in support of President Trump,” that included a “retweet of president Trump saying that schools should open in the fall.”

He stated he likewise tweeted “a reply to one of my followers who had said a comment that how it kind of sucks how liberals try to divide us and I commented back.”

“So I was questioned about those three tweets in a Zoom meeting with district administrators where they let me kind of explain my reasoning behind them and I just said I think schools we need to open and I think we need to support our president and that’s what the tweets were about,” Kucera discussed on Thursday.

“A couple days later, they followed up with another meeting and that’s where they gave me the choice to resign where I told them no,” he continued, including that the other choice “was to be terminated.”

Host Ainsley Earhardt kept in mind that Kucera has “said other teachers have posted negative comments about the president” and asked, “Is that a double standard if they are not fired?”

“It has to be. I don’t know what else you would call it,” Kucera stated in action. “What I did is no different than what other teachers do on social media. The only difference is mine is in support of President Trump and theirs are not.”

In a declaration sent out to Fox News from the Walled Lake school district, a representative stated, “No disciplinary action was taken as a result of any support of President Trump and we are unable to comment on specific staff discipline/personnel matters.”

Earhardt asked Kucera, “If you weren’t fired because you support the president and because you are conservative, why were you fired?”

“I think they are going with the anticipated reaction from students and parents,” Kucera reacted. “So if you see all the remarks that my tweet got, it got a lot of favorable remarks and it got some unfavorable remarks also.

“I think the school district officials were using that as complaints that students might not want be in my class and that it would impede the operation of the school business,” he continued.

When asked if he is sorry for publishing the tweets he stated, “No, not at all.”

“I apologized to the school district for the negative attention that it brought them, but I didn’t apologize for what I said,” he discussed, including that “Nothing in the tweets are improper.

“I just wanted to unify,” he stated including that it was “meant to be a unifying tweet to support the president regardless of if you agree with him or not.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported that trainees and moms and dads explained Kucera as apolitical and helpful of trainees.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace added to this report.