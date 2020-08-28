Teacher donates a kidney to her student’s mother. Now both women are hoping to find a kidney for a neighbor

Byrd, 41, remains in her 8th year of mentor at Wilder Elementary in Mansfield, where she taught 5th grader Fisher Croney every year given that he remained in kindergarten. Fisher stuck out by assisting in Byrd’s class whenever he had spare time after recess.

Byrd stated she understood Fisher’s mom, Shannon Croney, as an associate who would periodically cut her kid’s hair, and they would in some cases talk at their kids’ baseball video games. She had actually heard that Croney was having some health issue however didn’t understand what the problem was up until she saw a Facebook post around Christmas of 2019. It was from Croney’s mom, attempting to assistance her child find a kidney, and Byrd did not think twice.

“She was O negative, and I’m O negative. I don’t know; I didn’t really think about it. I just called her kidney coordinator and went from there,” Byrd stated.

For Croney, 43, the journey began in January 2019 when a regular blood test discovered her kidneys were working just at a 20% level, and she remained in phase 5 kidney failure. After going through a biopsy and a string of tests, medical professionals might not figure what triggered her kidneys to stop working, and she started dialysis.