Teacher chooses retirement amid COVID-19 concerns

PASCO COUNTY, Fla.– Parents and teachers are making hard choices about back to school. For a minimum of one teacher, it’s caused retirement.

William Adams, 52, set out to make a distinction in kids’ lives more than thirty years earlier, following in the course of his mom who was likewise a teacher.

“Kids always come first. Those of us that are educators, that’s why we chose to get into this profession,” Adams stated.

He stated he prepared to return to the class for his 12th year mentor in Pasco County Schools, suggesting he ‘d be OKAY with any alternative with the district. But he stated after he sent his choice, he saw COVID-19 cases climb.

He stated he’s diabetic and has a number of health problems.

“I’m looking at it from a community perspective. And certainly, my decision was made based on my health and it was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make in my life because I love this,” Adams stated.

He stated he decided after seeing the state’s response to Hillsborough County’s vote to begin the very first 4 weeks of classes online.

“It type of made my choice for me. Because I was currently having problem with my own health. Now, they were …