TCL’s 10 Pro Android phone is $70 off at Amazon

TCL’s 10 Pro phone is nearly $70 off at Amazon for the first time because it released recently in May 2020. You can pick one up for $382 (normally $450). You may possibly not have realized that TCL makes smartphones, but this mid-range device actually compares favorably to famous brands Apple’s new iPhone SE and the Samsung Galaxy A51 with regards to build quality and, for the most part, specs. This device has a big 6.4-inch 1080p OLED screen with just minimal bezels, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Inside, it features the Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with microSD card support. It’ll focus on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon carriers.

Yesterday’s deal on the refurbished Logitech G Pro headset is still happening, though I’ve another deal on a refurbished gaming headset. This one is on the LucidSound LS31LE wireless model from Back Market. Normally $150 new, it’s $75 for a refurbished model that arrives cleaned in like-new condition, with all original accessories and a one-year warranty.

This multi-platform model supports every modern console via its 2.4GHz wireless dongle, including the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, in addition to PC, macOS, and iOS. This isn’t the same LucidSound model that my colleague Chaim Gartenberg praised in his Button of the Month Club feature, although the LS31LE have the same clever rotating dials on the outside of the ear cups for adjusting game and chat audio.