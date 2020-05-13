TCL to Launch 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Range With Dolby Vision in India in June

TCL Electronics on Wednesday introduced that it’s set to launch its 4K and 8K QLED AI Android sensible TV vary in India in June. The new sensible TV fashions by the Chinese firm shall be primarily based on the quantum dot show know-how and embody options resembling Dolby Vision in addition to IMAX assist. TCL in January launched its C8-series 4K AI sensible TVs in the nation — alongside bringing its AI Ultra-Inverter Air Conditioners. The current sensible TV fashions by the corporate include far-field voice recognition know-how.

The new sensible TV collection by TCL will come in 4K and 8K QLED choices and run Google’s Android TV, the corporate revealed by a press observe. The new TV fashions can have Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC) that’s touted to allow steady image high quality with none movement blur at 120Hz display screen refresh fee. Further, you will get the quantum dot show know-how to supply a 3D-like depth picture expertise.

TCL stated that the flagship TVs in the brand new vary will embody fashions with a pop-up digicam that can enable video calls. This sounds comparable to the Honor Vision Pro and Huawei Smart Screen V55i that each have a pop-up digicam for video calls.

The upcoming sensible TVs will even include an exterior soundbar, designed by Onkyo. This soundbar can have Dolby Atmos assist to present a theatre-like sound supply, the corporate stated. There will even be Dolby Vision assist for an enhanced HDR-viewing expertise. Further, the brand new TVs can have synthetic intelligence (AI) to customise picture outcomes.

‘Intensify the competitors’

TCL hasn’t revealed any pricing particulars of its upcoming 4K and 8K QLED AI Android sensible TV collection. However, it did point out that the brand new TV fashions will “intensify the competition” in the sensible TV section.

To recall, TCL introduced its C8-series 4K AI sensible TVs in January with a beginning value of Rs. 49,990 for the 55-inch choice, whereas it went up to Rs. 69,990 for the 65-inch display screen measurement.

