TCL Roku TVs 2020: price, release date, specs for new 6-Series and 5-Series

TCL on Tuesday released the current versions of its popular 6-Series and 5-Series 4K HDRTVs Both lineups are readily available beginning today, though TCL states the previous will have “limited availability” on Tuesday.

Prices for the 5-Series start at $400 for a 50- inch design, then go up to $450 for a 55- inch design, $630 for a 65- inch design, or $1,100 for a 75- inch design. The 6-Series, on the other hand, costs $650 for a 55- inch design, $900 for a 65- inch design, or $1,400 for a 75- inch design.

The 6-Series and 5-Series tend to be TCL’s most suggested designs for traditional TELEVISION purchasers, having actually provided admirable efficiency and basic Roku TELEVISION software application at sensible costs in recent years The 6-Series slots in simply listed below the business’s highest-end 8-Series designs, while the 5-Series sits simply ahead of the more affordable 4-Series and 3-SeriesTVs In basic, TCL’s TELEVISION service has actually seen increasing success in the United States; today, the Chinese electronic devices company just routes Samsung inUS market share

6-Series 4K TVs: Moving as much as mini-LEDs

The significant addition to this year’s 6-Series Roku TVs is mini-LED backlighting, which TCL initially presented to mass-market TVs with its premium 8-Series sets in 2015. As the name recommends, mini-LEDs are basically smaller sized variations of conventional LEDs– normally 0.2 mm or less. Because mini-LEDs are so tiny, TELEVISION makers can …