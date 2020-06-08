TCL P715 4K Android TV With Far Field Voice Recognition Launched in India

TCL has launched the new P715 mid-range tv series in India. All models in the range feature 4K resolution screens and Android TV software. The television series is priced from Rs 39,990 to Rs. 99,990 depending on the size, starting at 43 inches. TCL have not announced specific details on the screen sizes, prices, availability, or particular specifications of the televisions yet, but has unmasked some precisely features which will be available on the P715 series as a whole.

TCL P715 features and specifications

The company states that the televisions can come powered with artificial intelligence and far field voice recognition. The latter uses four microphones to pick up voice commands from across the room, and does not need a button to be pressed on the remote, or to speak into the remote itself. The feature has been seen on previous TCL televisions as well, and it is convenient if you should be comfortable with giving voice commands.

Although maybe not specified, the feature will probably function with Google Assistant, which is included in most Android TV-powered televisions.

The entire TV range will be 4K and will presumably be running on the newest version of Android TV, version 9 Pie. HDR will also be supported. As per an earlier report, the Dolby Vision HDR format will undoubtedly be supported on the TCL P715. Google Play Store for Android TV will undoubtedly be supported to permit users to put in apps and games. Certain models of the TV can come with a pop-up camera for video calls, and there is believed to also be Dolby Atmos support for enhanced audio on the TCL P715 TV series.

The earlier in the day teasers also suggest that the TVs could have QLED panels, putting the TCL tv series against the OnePlus TV (Review) in India. TCL can also be expected to launch an 8K QLED, but this tv hasn’t been announced yet; the present launch talks only of 4K televisions. More details are expected to be unmasked in the coming days.

