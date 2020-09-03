TCL announces two Android tablets, new true wireless earbuds, and a smartwatch for seniors

As part of its IFA 2020 statements, TCL is today introducing a variety of new devices consisting of a set of tablets, new true wireless earbuds,and a smartwatch for seniors

The Android tablets are maybe the most intriguing items of the lot, as the higher-end design functions a 10.36-inch widescreen (2000×1200) show with slim bezels; it even features a stylus. The internal specifications aren’t going to come anywhere near to something like Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7, however the business is placing the TCL 10 Tab Max as an exceptional option for seeing videos or carrying out video calls thanks to its double far-field microphones. It’s set to deliver in the 4th quarter for EUR299 (4G design) and EUR249 (Wi-Fi just).

Image: TCL

There’s likewise the TCL 10 Tab Mid for even less cash, though you’ll need to bear with chunkier bezels around its 8-inch screen. The 10 Tab Mid is powered by a Snapdragon 665 and deals a “powerful speaker system,” according to the business. Both tablets function a devoted kids mode, and TCL states their screens output minimized blue light. The TCL 10 Tab Mid is likewise being available in Q4 for EUR229.

Next up are the business’s newest true wireless earbuds, the MoveAudio …