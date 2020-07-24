TCL 75R617 – 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2019 Model)



Price: $1,399.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 13:23:14 UTC – Details)



TCL’s 6 Series combines stunning 4K HDR picture performance and the award winning Roku TV smart platform in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Dolby Vision delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors. TCL?s Contrast Control Zone technology individually optimizes the image across up to 120 zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6 Series models? iPQ Engine provides precise color replication while HDR Pro Gamma significantly improves HDR performance in any setting. Powerful picture performance is complemented by the Roku OS, providing seamless access your cable box, Blu ray player, gaming console, and other devices without flipping through inputs or complicated menus. An enhanced remote makes it easy to find movie titles, launch or change channels, and even switch inputs, all with your voice. The minimum bandwidth requirements to stream 4K content vary by content provider. For example, Netflix and Youtube state their recommended minimum speed is 25Mbps. Vudu states its minimum is 11Mbps, Amazon recommends a minimum speed of 15Mbps. We recommend that you check with your preferred 4K content provider to see what their requirements are, as they may change from time to time. HDMI Ports: 3 HDMI 2.0 w/HDCP 2.2 (1 ARC); Resolution: 3840 x 2160; USB Ports: 1 USB 2.0. Display Resolution UHD

TV dimensions without stand: 66.1″ W x 38″ H x 3.5″ D. TV dimensions with stand: 66.1” W x 40.7” H x 15.9” D. Stand separation distance: 62.3” TV weight without stand: 78.3 lbs

Our Contrast Control Zones (CCZ) is part of the powerful performance package available on our new six series TV. Simply put, and LED TV with Full array and contrast control zones is the only way in LED TV can have the blackest blacks and whitest whites on screen at the same time, delivering an amazing contrast, bright vibrant white, and deep rich blacks.

The 120 Hz clear motion index uses a combination of the TVs need of 60 Hz panel and back like scanning to deliver clear fast action. This technology prevents the “soap opera effect”.

While TCL Roku TVs do not include Bluetooth, you can connect this TV to external audio by using either HDMI ARC, a digital optical audio out, or an analog audio out in the form of a 3.5 mm Jack.

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant