TCL 55C715 4K QLED Android TV Review

Most TVs today use LED-backlit LCD panels, that are the most typical and affordably priced of all of the several types of TV screens, however the limitations of the know-how can maintain them again relating to efficiency. For consumers a extra premium viewing expertise, OLED is our common suggestion. However, OLED TVs are very costly, and normally out of most consumers’ budgets. Fortunately, there may be now a center floor – QLED, or Quantum Dot LED TVs. These televisions attempt to bridge the hole between LED and OLED by providing a boosted LED expertise of kinds.

Although QLED TVs have to this point been costly, current launches from Samsung and OnePlus have made this display screen tech far more fairly priced than earlier than. Following on this development now’s TCL, with the C715 sequence. The firm has a powerful presence within the reasonably priced house in India, and is now seeking to make inroads into extra premium segments with its newest tv vary. This comes quickly after the launch of its P715 sequence in India.

Today, we’re reviewing the 55-inch TCL 55C715 tv, which is priced at Rs. 55,990. This 4K QLED TV comes with assist for Dolby Vision, and guarantees a greater viewing expertise for a worth that is only a trace greater than what many fashionable 55-inch LED TVs go for. Is it value bumping your price range up a bit for the TCL 55C715? Find out in our evaluate.

The TCL 55C715 is a QLED TV priced solely a bit greater than what many LED TVs go for

TCL 55C715 design and specs

We obtained the 55-inch variant of the TCL C715 sequence for evaluate; it is a fashionable measurement for premium televisions, and one which we personally really feel is good for many properties. The TCL 55C715 is huge, however not too huge; for those who would favor a special measurement, the corporate additionally has 50-inch and 65-inch fashions obtainable on this vary.

The tv seems to be good due to a metallic body across the display screen. Although the bezels are nearly the identical as we might see on most 55-inch televisions, the best way this TV is designed makes the borders seem narrower. There’s a TCL brand on the metallic chin on the backside, and a fabric-wrapped module just under that holds the IR receiver and indicator lights. The again of the TCL 55C715 is apparent black plastic; whereas it is slim close to the sides, it does get significantly thicker on the centre and backside.

All the ports on the TCL 55C715 face to the appropriate of the display screen, whereas the ability socket is on the left. The TV is nicely geared up, with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a LAN port, an Antenna In socket, digital audio out (Optical), a single AV-In socket which can be utilized with an adapter, and a 3.5mm audio out socket for headphones or audio system. You can, after all, join the TV to the Internet utilizing Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz, and HDMI ARC is supported on the HDMI 1 port. The ports and sockets had been simple to entry for us.

The tv comes with stands within the field to table-mount it, however it’s attainable to wall-mount the TV as nicely. Although there wasn’t a wall-mount package included with our evaluate unit, we had been ready to make use of a regular VESA wall-mount package that we had. A relatively considerate contact from TCL on this regard was together with the screws to connect the required bracket behind the TV itself, which made it simple for us to wall-mount the tv ourselves.

The TCL 55C715 has a 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) QLED display screen, and helps excessive dynamic vary content material as much as the Dolby Vision normal. There can be native dimming, with 1,296 zones to permit for efficient dimming of darker zones on the display screen. For sound, there’s a backside firing dual-speaker system with 30W of output, and sound codecs as much as the Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD codecs are supported. The TV has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of in-built storage for apps and video games, and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor.

TCL 55C715 distant and options

While we have sometimes solely seen hands-free voice controls on premium televisions such because the Sony A9G, TCL has been providing this function even on its reasonably priced ranges. It’s obtainable on the TCL 55C715, and the TV is at all times listening for a ‘wake phrase’ voice command – “OK Google” or “Hey Google”. This helps you to entry Google Assistant with solely your voice, just like how sensible audio system such because the Google Home work. You can disable this with a small bodily swap on the backside proper nook of the TV.

Voice management labored nicely for us, and we had been capable of give directions to Google Assistant for capabilities past what’s on the TV, resembling setting reminders and timers. Of course, we might additionally request data or ask Google Assistant to open particular apps or content material on the tv itself.

You get hands-free entry to Google Assistant on the TV, due to far-field voice recognition

If you select to maintain the in-built microphone off, you’ll be able to nonetheless use Google Assistant by the distant, which has its personal button and microphone. The Bluetooth distant, which runs on AAA batteries, additionally has a hotkey for Netflix and a button to start out the TCL launcher. Apart from this, there are the usual buttons to regulate the amount, entry settings and alter the supply, Android TV keys, and a D-pad to navigate the interface.

The solely notable omission here’s a mute button; you may have to carry the amount down key to cut back the amount to zero if wanted. It’s a handy and compact distant, however we did expertise some pairing points with it, for instance it misplaced its Bluetooth pairing with the TV on a few events, and labored solely utilizing the IR emitter. However, the pairing course of is simple and fast sufficient, so this was solely a small inconvenience.

TCL 55C715 software program and interface

For our evaluate, we obtained a pre-release unit of the TCL 55C715 which had just a few important software program points, together with a non-functional Amazon Prime Video app and quantity that was too low even on the most stage. However, many of the points we had had been mounted by a software program replace, and the corporate has assured us that retail items will ship with the up to date software program.

Till not too long ago, most sensible TV makers developed their very own software program interfaces based mostly on Android or Linux frameworks, however we have seen many producers now go along with official Android TV. The TCL 55C715 formally runs Android TV 9 Pie, however this is not fairly the inventory model we have seen on televisions from manufacturers resembling Sony and Vu. There are some tweaks, together with the TCL launcher, and a few workarounds relating to particular apps. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are preinstalled on the tv.

The Google Play retailer is current and we had been capable of set up a few of our common apps, however we observed that Amazon Prime Video wasn’t listed although it is preinstalled, for causes unknown.

The TCL 55C715 runs Android TV 9 Pie

The TCL Launcher is lots like Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface, in that it promotes content material relatively than apps. However, we discovered the content material curation to be unusual and random, with far an excessive amount of regional content material in a number of Indian languages, which couldn’t probably all be related to everybody. The TCL Launcher can be fairly sluggish to load and navigate round, and depends on subscriptions to paid companies to fetch a lot of its content material. We advocate sticking to the Android TV interface with the TCL 55C715.

Despite the software program replace that we obtained, there have been nonetheless some points with the TV. The most vital of those was sluggishness; the TCL 55C715 would normally take some time to open apps resembling Netflix and YouTube, and we typically noticed lengthy delays between us urgent a button on the distant and the TV responding. While fundamental capabilities resembling adjusting the amount or navigation had been fast sufficient, the hotkeys, Google Assistant button, and supply choice buttons’ capabilities usually took a few seconds to be carried out. The TV has a fast boot mode that labored fantastic, however we observed that it might decelerate and get buggy each few days, and would want a full reboot to repair these points.

TCL 55C715 efficiency

While there are some misses with the TCL 55C715 at launch time relating to the software program, the TV makes up for this with efficiency. The advantages of the QLED display screen are seen from the get-go, and the TV gives an honest all-round viewing expertise with every kind of content material. We clearly loved watching Ultra-HD Dolby Vision content material on the 55C715 essentially the most, however we had been equally impressed with how the TV dealt with decrease decision content material as much as full-HD.

We used the TCL 55C715’s Android TV apps to stream content material throughout our evaluate, and likewise examined the TV with our assortment of pattern video clips. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on the tv had been capable of stream in 4K and Dolby Vision or HDR10 respectively, and we additionally used different companies resembling Hotstar, YouTube, YouTube Kids, and the NDTV app to stream information.

Space Force on Netflix appeared sensible on the TCL 55C715, due to Dolby Vision assist

As we normally do, we began off with Dolby Vision content material on the TCL 55C715, together with Our Planet and Space Force on Netflix. Dolby Vision normally works greatest with OLED and QLED TVs due to the higher colors and brightness which can be attainable, and that was instantly seen on the TCL TV. Our Planet appeared astounding; the image was shiny, sharp, and extremely vibrant. The colors had been expectedly punchy and interesting, particularly scenes in shiny daylight the place the sky appeared pure and life-like.

Playing any Dolby Vision content material normally adjusts the image robotically, utilizing considered one of two Dolby Vision viewing modes to get the brightness and color ranges proper for the TV. The TCL 55C715 has an identical setting for HDR10 content material as nicely, and we had been fairly impressed with how the TV carried out with The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime Video, in addition to our pattern video clips. However, it did take some effort for us to get the color and brightness settings proper with normal dynamic vary content material.

Non-HDR 4K content material appeared adequate after some cautious tuning, though we did discover the colors to be a bit too compelled when it got here to heat tones, explicit pores and skin and shades of brown, as seen throughout an episode of Better Call Saul. We preferred how shiny the TV was in these instances, however the zone-specific brightness of HDR content material wasn’t seen with SDR content material.

The TCL 55C715 has micro-dimming with 1,296 zones, however we discovered this to be a bit too proactive when set to High. Setting it to a decrease stage improved the image considerably, permitting for deeper blacks in some darkish content material resembling Night On Earth on Netflix. While blacks aren’t fairly as deep because the precise pixel-off blacks that we have seen on good OLED TVs, the TCL 55C715 did come as near correct as a QLED TV can.

The distant of the TCL 55C715 is minimalist, with hotkeys for Netflix and the TCL launcher

Coming to lower-resolution content material, full-HD was first rate sufficient because the TCL 55C715 did a great job of upscaling. Watching episodes of Modern Family and Artemis Fowl on the TCL TV, the image was clearly much less spectacular than with 4K content material due to the influence of the 55-inch display screen measurement, however was nonetheless pleasant and comfortably watchable. Colours and brightness largely maintained their high quality, with solely sharpness seeing an anticipated drop.

Dropping additional right down to 720p and normal definition content material, the expertise was a lot much less pleasant. The TV did not do nearly as good a job of upscaling the content material, additional impacted by the massive display screen. Watching NDTV information in normal definition, in addition to youngsters’s movies on YouTube, we discovered the image to be hazy, boring, and filled with movement flaws and artefacts. As is the case with many of the mid-range and high-end televisions we have reviewed, the TCL 55C715 is not fairly best for you for those who watch a whole lot of normal definition content material resembling older YouTube movies and cable or DTH TV.

Sound high quality on the TCL 55C715 is nearly fantastic; it is clear sufficient at average volumes, would not have an excessive amount of quantity fluctuation, and is tuned nicely for the audio of most films and TV exhibits. You can set the sound mode to deal with vocals, which helps you hear dialogues clearly, and we appreciated this. We examined Dolby Atmos with considered one of our pattern clips, and whereas we might hear some sense of route and definition within the sound, the bottom-firing field audio system did not fairly have sufficient in them to do justice to the format.

Given that it is a giant TV with spectacular image high quality, we might advocate a great soundbar or speaker system for an identical sound expertise. The built-in audio system do not fairly reside as much as the requirements of the display screen, and even wonderful audio format assist would not make sufficient of a distinction.

Dolby Vision makes an enormous distinction in enhancing brightness and colors on the TCL 55C715

Verdict

Buyers in India usually pay extra consideration to the dimensions and determination of a TV, with much less consideration given to the kind of display screen. While LED is the default for many consumers, TCL’s new C715 sequence has made it attainable to think about a greater sort of tv and not using a vital worth bump. At a worth that’s only a bit greater than what similar-sized LED TVs promote for, TCL gives the advantages of a QLED display screen with the 55C715.

That stated, the TCL 55C715’s software program is much from good, and was frustratingly sluggish for us at occasions. Additionally, whereas the TV performs very nicely with high-quality content material, lower-resolution video is much lower than splendid. If you are closely invested in streaming companies and may choose up an honest streaming gadget such because the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Mi Box 4K to override the TV’s software program, you may be pleased with the TCL 55C715.

