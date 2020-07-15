TCL 55″ Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby VISION HDR Roku Smart TV – 55R625



Price: $579.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 13:38:38 UTC – Details)



TCL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR picture performance and the award-winning Roku TV smart platform in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Dolby Vision delivers greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology individually optimizes the image across up to 120 zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-Series models’ iPAQ Engine provides precise color replication while HDR Pro Gamma significantly improves HDR performance in any setting. Powerful picture performance is complemented by the Roku OS, providing seamless access your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming console, and other devices without flipping through inputs or complicated menus. The super-simple remote—with about half the number of buttons on a traditional TV remote—puts you in control of your favorite entertainment.

Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV. Viewable Display Size – 54.6 inches

Pairs 4K ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

Led backlighting with contrast control zones produce deep blacks and excellent picture quality

Full view design provides a clean, contemporary edge to edge glass display that blends seamlessly into your viewing experience

Auto game mode automatically enhances performance by offering the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming

Inputs: 4 HDMI (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out, Ethernet