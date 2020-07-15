TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV (2019)



Price: $199.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 01:42:18 UTC – Details)



A full high definition display paired with an advanced refresh rate, and dual-band Wifi allows you to capture every moment. With a sleek, modern design it looks great whether it is off or on. No more flipping through inputs or wading through complicated menus. Like apps on a smartphone, all your favorites are at your fingertips from the instant you turn it on. Choose from thousands of streaming channels that feature over 500,000 movie and TV episodes plus live sports, news, music, kids and family, food, science and tech, fitness, foreign language, and so much more.

Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the simple and intuitive Roku TV

1080p HD resolution for a lifelike picture

Direct lit LED produces great picture quality

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant