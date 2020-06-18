TCL 2020 QLED 4K and 8K Android TV Ranges Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 45,990

Television manufacturer TCL has launched its newest range of QLED TVs in India, with prices starting at Rs. 45,990. The company has launched the C715, C815, and X915 tv ranges in India, with sizes including 50 inches to 85 inches over the product ranges. The flagship product in the range could be the TCL 85X915, which is a 75-inch 8K QLED TV costing Rs. 2,99,990 in India. All of the TVs run on the Android TV platform, and come with other premium features including HDR support, hands-free far field voice recognition, and more.

TCL C715, C815, X915 price in India and availability

The new TCL QLED TV ranges include the C715, C815, and X915 series. Most features are common over the different ranges, but the X915 is the most high-priced because of its 8K screen at Rs. 2,99,990 for the single 75-inch variant. The C715 series is priced at Rs. 45,990 for the 50-inch variant, Rs. 55,990 for the 55-inch TV, and Rs. 79,990 for the 65-inch option. The C815 series is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the 55-inch TV, Rs. 99,990 for the 65-inch variant, and Rs. 1,49,990 for the 75-inch variant.

Specific pricing for the TCL P715 series that was launched early in the day this month has also been revealed. The range started at Rs. 28,990 for the 43-inch variant, the 50-inch TV costs Rs. 34,990, the 55-inch costs Rs. 39,990, the 65-inch is true of Rs. 61,990, and the 75-inch TV can be obtained for Rs. 99,990. The TVs are for sale now through Amazon and offline partners in India.

TCL C715, C815, X915 specifications and features

The new services come soon after the launch of the TCL P715 series early in the day this month. The new television ranges are priced to compete in the mid-range price segment, and will rise against Samsung and OnePlus in terms of features and specifications.

While the C715 and C815 TV ranges are QLED 4K TVs, the flagship X915 TV posseses an 85-inch 8K (7680×4320 pixels) QLED screen. It’s worth mentioning here that there is not much 8K content available right now beyond sample movies, but TV makers are preparing for the eventual arrival of 8K content by launching 8K TVs already. The high costs of the technology also means that 8K TVs are only available in large screen sizes for now.

The TCL TVs run on Android TV 9 Pie, and support HDR content up to the Dolby Vision standard and far-field voice recognition for Google Assistant. There can be support for Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD audio formats, and the organization states that the TVs come with AI features that allow the TV to work with IoT devices, along side accessing content on the tv itself.

The X915 and C815 models come with Onkyo soundbars (separate unit on the X915, built-in on the C815) and MEMC (120Hz on 65-inch and above models), and the X915 can be IMAX-certified for enhanced content and a pop-up camera for video chat and conferencing utilising the television. The C715 range comes with 30W of sound output via a dual-speaker system, and offers features such as for instance Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and Android TV 9 Pie, which can be obtained on the higher-end services and products as well.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the greatest budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.