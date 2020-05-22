TCL 10 Pro and 10L will get Android 11 and two years of security updates

Back in April TCL made the 10 Pro and 10 L authorities, and they took place sale previously this month. These are the two Android mobile phones that the business is mostly making use of to go far for itself outside ofChina While TCL has actually made a whole lot of Alcatel and BlackBerry well-known mobiles over the years, couple of individuals in the Western globe learn about it in this regard.

Neither the 10 Pro neither the 10 L appertain front runner tools, rather TCL is evidently mimicing HMD Global’s first approach with the revitalized Nokia brand name – pursue the mid-range very first. Though nowadays also because cost section, software program updates are necessary.

TCL 10 Pro

With that in mind, you might need to know that TCL is assuring at the very least one significant Android upgrade for the 10 Pro and 10 L, in addition to security updates every two months for twoyears This implies the phones will eventually run Android 11, although the business isn’t making any kind of pledges when it come to for how long it will take it to provide that upgrade.

And of training course the “at least” phrasing may make you confident that a 2nd Android upgrade might show up as well (also known as Android 12), however you possibly should not hold your breath. However, TCL should have to be applauded for being uncomplicated regarding its strategies around.



TCL 10 L

To find out more regarding the TCL 10 Pro and 10 L, do not miss our hands-on evaluation.

Source