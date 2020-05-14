TCL 10 Pro and 10L go on sale in North America starting May 19

Initially introduced back in January and correctly revealed in April, TCL’s 10 Pro and 10 L will formally go on sale in North America starting May19 The TCL 10 Pro will certainly retail for $450 while the 10 L will certainly be valued at $250 Both phones will certainly be provided with Amazon originally, with BestBuy, Walmart and numerous service providers in Canada later on this summer season.

The 10 Pro brings a rounded 6.47- inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with assistance for SDR to HDR remapping with TCL’s NXTVISION chip. The panel has a drop notch for the 24 MP selfie cam and a developed-in finger print viewers.

Around the back, we have a 64 MP primary cam paired with a 16 MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP reduced light cam and a 2MP deepness assistant. The 10 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 675 SoC together with 6GB RAM and 128 GB expanding storage space. The battery is ranked at 4,500 mAh while the software application front is covered by Android 10.

The 10 L is constructed around a level 6.53- inch LCD panel with a punch-hole intermediary for its 8MP selfie shooter and the exact same SDR to HDR conversion capacity. Its back homes the 48 MP main cam together with an 8MP ultrawide snapper and 2MP macro shooter.

Under the hood, we have the Snapdragon 665 chipset with 6GB RAM and 64 or 128 GB of expanding storage space. The battery comes in at 4,000 mAh and the phone boots Android 10.

We procured out hands-on the TCL 10 collection phones throughout their statement in April and you can inspect our preliminary impacts right here.