TCL 10 Pro and 10L get their first discounts and software updates

If you’re stuck wondering which exact phone to buy, what about a mid-ranger from a company that’s not really known for using its brand on smartphones?

Jokes aside, the TCL 10 Pro and 10L are solid mid-rangers, which launched back in May, after an April announcement. Now, a little over monthly after their initial availability, they’re getting their first software updates. Not that, but they have gotten cheaper too.

TCL 10 Pro

Let’s address the updates first. The TCL 10 Pro’s new version is v2.0.4D.H.D, as the 10L’s is v2.0.3C.H.9. Both contain the May 2020 security patches (better late than never?), “enhanced system stability”, improved camera performance, and lacking the TCL watermark fired up by default in the Camera app. Additionally, the 10 Pro gets improved touch panel performance and user expereince.

Now to the new prices. You can grab a TCL 10 Pro from Amazon for $381.65 (see Source 1 linked below), and the 10L for $211.65 (Source 2). Over at Best Buy, the costs are even lower: $379.99 (Source 3) and $209.99 (Source 4), respectively.

If you activate your TCL 10 Pro or 10L upon purchase, Best Buy has been even more generous – the 10 Pro can be had for $329.99, the 10L for $159.99. If you activate the 10L on Sprint and you’re a brand new customer or add a line, the price falls to $109.99. Similarly, the 10 Pro activated immediately on Sprint for a new customer or in the event that you add a line will cost you just $279.99. The promo ends on June 28, so act fast if you should be interested.

TCL 10L

The TCL 10 Pro includes a 6.47-inch 1080×2340 AMOLED touchscreen, the Snapdragon 675 chipset at the helm, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage (expandable through microSD), a quad rear camera system (64 MP wide, 16 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro, 2 MP depth sensor), a 24 MP selfie snapper, and a 4,500 mAh battery. It runs Android 10.

The TCL 10L, however, sports a 6.53″ 1080×2340 IPS LCD, the Snapdragon 665, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, a different quad rear camera system (48 MP wide, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro, 2 MP depth), a 16 MP selfie shooter, and a 4,000 mAh battery. It too runs Android 10.

