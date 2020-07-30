Tayogo Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones Perfect for Sport Fitness – Grey



Price: $34.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 13:11:57 UTC – Details)

Product Description

What‘s “Bone Conduction”?

In general, the sound waves are transmitted to the inner ear through air conduction and bone conduction, and then the inner and outer lymph fluids of the inner ear vibrate. The auger completes the sensory process, and then the auditory nerve generates nerve impulses, which are presented to the auditory center and the brain. After a comprehensive analysis of the cortex, the sound is finally “heard”. Perhaps for air conduction, we have more or less perceptual knowledge, but for bone conduction, some are unintelligible. For example, Cover your ears with your hands, talk to yourself, no matter how small the voice, we can all hear what we say, this is the result of bone conduction.

How to distinguish “TRUE BONE CONDUCTION HEADPHONE?

The true conducting headset tranmit sound through the metal viberator, instead of the common speaker. To approve this point, you can cover both of your ears with your hand or ear plugs, you can hear Tayogo Bone conduction headset even clear. For the common headphone, you can not hear if the ear is plugged.

Long-term Battery and Quick Charge

15-minute charge offers 1 hour of music playback. A full charge offers 5-6 hours of music playback.

Keeping Ear Disease Away



The user don’t have to plug the earphone in their ears. To avoiding wearing discomfort that in-ear or over-ear headsets will bring. And it’s easy to clean, avoid ear disease which caused by sweat when exercising.

Violent Bending



Soft shaped memory neckband, experience all day comfort.

What’s Including in Box?



1*Bone Conduction Headphone

1*USB Cable

✔ BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY – Tayogo wireless headphones with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and convenient multipoint pairing compatible with your iOS and Android Bluetooth-ready smartphones, tablets, Macbook, PC computers and laptops. 35 FT wireless connection distance to ensure high fidelity stereo sound quality and stable performance.

✔ COMFORTABLE WEARING – Ergonomic and anti-drop design, titanium wraparound headband is lightweight and flexible, great for durability and portability. Combined with a long battery life, this compact fit allows you to enjoy continuous music and calls for six hours at a time.

✔ ULTIMATE DURABILITY – Tayogo IP65 certified sport headphones repel sweat, dust and moisture throughout your indoor or outdoor exercise routine. These sturdy workout headphones withstand your strenuous running, cycling, and more!

✔ ONE YEAR WARRANTY – Please be advised that all Tayogo items are under one year warranty. If you encounter any issue, please contact us and we will reach you within 24 hours.