TaylorMade Driving Relief: Things to know about Covid-19 charity skins game | Golf News

Rory McIlroy as well as Dustin Johnson heading the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of online aired golf on Sky Sports

Live aired golf makes a long-awaited return this Sunday at the TaylorMade Driving Relief, reside on Sky Sports, with a star-studded line-up including in the charity competition.

Get the very best costs as well as publication a round at one of 1,700 programs throughout the UK & &Ireland

Rory McIlroy as well asDustinJohnson sign up with pressures to bet Rickie Fowler as well as Matthew Wolff at Seminole Golf Club in Florida, with both groups increasing cash as well as understanding for Covid-19 relevant charities.

McIlroy’s group will certainly play to elevate cash for the American Nurses Foundational as well as Fowler’s set for the CDC Foundation, with the competition the initial online aired golf in either the UK or the UNITED STATES because the opening round of The Players on Thursday March 12.

How will it function? How will golf enthusiasts remain risk-free? We respond to a few of the inquiries about Sunday’s occasion …

WHAT IS THE LAYOUT?

The 2 groups will certainly play in a better-ball skins game, where each gamer is playing every shot as well as the group with the most affordable rating per opening winning that ‘skin’ as well as the cash that features it.

It’s a comparable layout made use of throughout fourballs in the Ryder Cup, yet the huge distinction is that a linked opening isn’t cut in half in between both groups. Instead, the skin as well as cash rather rollovered to the following opening as well as all future openings up until a one is won by a group.

Fowler as well as McIlroy get on contrary sides for the group competition

Each group will certainly begin with $500,00 0 as well as both that takes place to make one of the most cash wins the suit, despite the amount of skins they have actually declared throughout the 18- opening competition.

Just How Much IS A SKIN WELL WORTH?

The openings boost in worth as the round advances, with the initial 6 openings each worth $50,00 0 and after that each of the complying with 10 openings worth $100,00 0.

The reward increases once more at the par-three 17 th, where $200,00 0 will certainly be readily available, with the 18 th opening after that worth $500,00 0. If the last skin is linked, after that the gamers will certainly return to the 17 th opening for either a reduced par-three difficulty or a closest-to- the-hole competition to establish the champion.

Johnson as well as McIlroy have actually invested an incorporated 192 weeks at globe No 1

UnitedHealth Group has actually vowed $3million for the game, moneying the $500,00 0 beginning cash for every group as well as offering the staying $2milion swimming pool being spread out throughout each skin.

HOW ELSE IS CASH INCREASED?

Farmers Insurance has actually made an added $1million readily available to advantage Off Their Plate, a philanthropic company assisting COVID-19 wellness employees as well as affected frontline change staff members, with gamers gaining additional money for the charity based upon their reduced racking up.

Players will certainly make an added $25,00 0 for each birdie they make as well as $50,00 0 for an eagle, while an albatross or hole-in-one will certainly deserve $150,00 0. Even if the putt does not influence the group rating, all putts for birdie or much better can not be yielded as well as should be holed to make the extra cash.

There will certainly likewise be 2 long-drive competitions, worth $100,00 0 at the 2nd opening as well as $150,00 0 on the 14 th opening, where tee shots do not require to surface in the fairway to matter in the direction of the range.

WHAT ABOUT SAFETY AND SECURITY?

No followers or viewers will certainly be allowed on-site, while everybody at Seminole will certainly be asked to constantly socially range as well as often disinfect their hands at the training course.

McIlroy had actually uploaded top-five coatings in his previous 7 around the world beginnings

The flag, flagstick as well as mug lining will certainly be sanitized prior to play as well as rakes will certainly be gotten rid of from the training course, with guidelines authorities managing flagsticks to make sure gamers stay clear of touching or attending them.

Everyone on-site will certainly be subject to surveys, temperature level checks as well as Covid-19 screening, with the occasion complying with all standards as well as requireds provided by the state of Florida, Palm Beach County as well as the city of Juno Beach.

HOW CANISTER I ASSISTANCE?

Fans in the house will certainly be able to add to the fundraising initiatives online, with the event having a special GoFundMe page that is taking contributions.

Watch the TaylorMade Driving Relief on Sunday May 17 live from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf as well as Sky Sports Main Event!