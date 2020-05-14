TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy in action live on Sky Sports | Golf News



















Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of live televised golf on Sky Sports

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will staff up in the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, with the charity problem live on Sky Sports.

McIlroy companions the previous world No 1 in a particular skins recreation in opposition to Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, with the occasion the primary live televised golf in both the UK or the USA for the reason that opening spherical of The Players again on Thursday March 12.

The well-known Seminole Golf Club in Florida hosts the 18-hole contest, performed behind closed doorways and adhering to social distancing rules, with the showdown elevating cash and consciousness for organisations serving to with reduction efforts in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

McIlroy heads into the occasion as world No 1

Sky Sports may have live protection of the star-studded fundraiser, with all of the action live from 7pm on Sunday, May 17, on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event. Near-live clips might be accessible by way of Sky Sports’ social media channels, with highlights and post-event response on the Sky Sports web site.

All 4 gamers are donating their time to play in the skins competitors and each groups are elevating cash for various causes, with the McIlroy-Johnson combo taking part in for the American Nurses Foundation and the Fowler-Wolff partnership representing the CDC Foundation.

Skins range in worth from $50,000 for the primary six holes to $500,000 for the 18th, with the staff with essentially the most cash successful the competition. Birdies and eagles are additionally in a position to earn more money for the respective charities, whereas two of the holes have a bonus pool accessible for the longest time.

Fans at residence will be capable of contribute to the fundraising efforts on-line, with the event having a special GoFundMe page that’s taking donations.

Watch the TaylorMade Driving Relief on Sunday May 17 live from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event!