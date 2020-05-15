TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy happy to be favourites | Golf News



















Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of reside televised golf on Sky Sports

Rory McIlroy is embracing the tag as favourites for this Sunday’s TaylorMade Driver Relief, though is adamant he gained’t be underestimating his opponents.

World No 1 McIlroy companions Dustin Johnson in a particular charity skins sport towards Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at Seminole Golf Club in Florida, with the occasion elevating cash for organisations serving to with reduction efforts in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

McIlroy has posted top-five finishes in his final seven worldwide begins and Johnson is a 20-time winner on the PGA Tour, giving them the pre-match benefit, however the Northern Irishman expects the Oklahoma State pairing to supply a troublesome problem.

McIlroy and Johnson have spent a mixed 192 weeks at world No 1

Speaking to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis forward of Sunday’s TaylorMade Driver Relief, reside on Sky Sports, McIlroy mentioned: “You’re the favorite for a motive. People suppose you are going to come out on prime, so I assume that is factor.

“When it’s an 18-hole match, anything can happen. I’d be more comfortable being the favourite if it was over 36 holes or 72 holes, but an 18-hole match is a sprint and whoever gets off to the fastest start and get a bit of a momentum early can keep it going.

“On paper, with world rankings and everything we’ve achieved then Dustin and I are favourites, but I’m not taking Rickie [Fowler] and Matt [Wolff] lightly. They’re two really good players and they’re going to give us a fantastic game on Sunday.”

The 18-hole contest, being performed behind closed doorways, marks the primary reside televised golf in both the UK or USA since The Players was cancelled after the opening spherical on Thursday, March 12.

Professional golf has been halted ever since, with the PGA Tour not due to return till June 11-14, leaving McIlroy relishing the chance to be again competing this weekend.

“It’ll be the first time we’re all out on a golf course and it’s somewhat competitive for at least a couple of months, so I think we’ll all be feeling it a little bit, especially with the cameras around,” McIlroy added.

“I’d like to think there’s going to be a little bit of needle. Rickie [Fowler], DJ and I have all been on Tour for over 10 years and Matt’s the rookie, so maybe DJ and I can target Matt a little bit and put him under the gun.

“It’s going to be enjoyable however I’d like to suppose there’ll be somewhat little bit of trash discuss! Rickie, DJ and I am going again a good distance. We performed towards one another within the Walker Cup in 2007 and quick ahead 13 years we’re doing one thing like this, so we have got a little bit of historical past. “

