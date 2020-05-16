TaylorMade Driving Relief quiz: Test your skins golf knowledge! | Golf News



















Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of dwell televised golf on Sky Sports.

Ahead of the TaylorMade Driving Relief this weekend, dwell on Sky Sports, it is time to put your information of earlier skins golf matches to the check!

World No 1 Rory McIlroy companions Dustin Johnson within the star-studded workforce occasion at Seminole Golf Club on Sunday, with Rickie Fowler teaming up with Matthew Wolff to finish the line-up.

The charity contest will elevate cash for Covid-19 reduction efforts and is the most recent high-profile skins match to be televised, with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus among the many checklist of {golfing} greats to have competed in comparable competitions.

The PGA Tour used to have the Skins Game as an unofficial cash occasion, with Greg Norman and Fred Couples within the checklist of former winners, whereas extra not too long ago The Challenge: Japan Skins was held forward of the inaugural ZOZO Championship.

How a lot are you able to bear in mind about previous skins matches? Tackle our quickfire quiz and see the way you get on!

