Taylor vs Persoon: Delfine Persoon says ‘Katie throws one shot, runs away, then grabs’ ahead of grudge rematch | Boxing News



















1:14



Highlights of Taylor and Persoon’s first fight

Highlights of Taylor and Persoon’s first fight

Delfine Persoon has criticised Katie Taylor by describing her style as “punch, run away, punch, run away” – and has called for the undisputed champion to “go for it”.

Taylor unified the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight titles last year in New York by winning a majority decision against Persoon, who stormed out of the ring and still disagrees with the judges’ verdict.

Their anticipated rematch is on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, to conclude Fight Camp alongside Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight battle with Alexander Povetkin.

Taylor vs Persoon II, August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

🗣”She got dragged into a dog fight, Katie Taylor, and for me, she lost that fight.” 👀 The first fight between @KatieTaylor & Delfine Persoon left our pundits wanting a rematch. 📺 Watch Taylor v Persoon live on Sky Sports Box Office on August 22! pic.twitter.com/tQy9ggbwTn — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 9, 2020

“If we had rounds of three minutes it would be better for me,” Persoon told Sky Sports.

“I know she wouldn’t box with me for three minutes. She will run.

“In the first fight there was a lot of holding, holding, holding. In another country they would tell you: ‘Don’t hold’ then take away a point. But they never spoke about her holding me.

“In the fourth round her trainer said: ‘Grab her arms!’

“Is she going to run and grab me? For the people, that is not a good fight.

“Ten rounds of running with one or two punches is not a fight that people want to see.

“Take the first punch, answer, jab, come in, go out.

“Katie throws one shot, runs away, then grabs.

“I hope she wants a nice fight – two boxers to go for it, and the best boxer wins. Let’s show that two women can have a spectacular fight.

“But I don’t think she will.”

Persoon believes she did enough to beat Taylor in their first fight

Taylor has since become a two-weight world champion

Persoon insists she could knock out the undefeated Taylor: “Everything is possible. One good shot, one good punch on the chin? For both boxers everything is possible.

“We want a good fight, to get the most points.”

Belgium’s Persoon was the WBC champion entering her first fight with Taylor last year and remains “frustrated” by the result.

“The first fight? We think we won,” Persoon said. “Look at who worked the most. Look at the last moment of every round. Look at the beginning of the fight – one round for her, one for me, not all of the rounds were hers.

“We have looked at the fight again. For us, she did not do enough.

“It is life. Not everything is always correct – not just in sport, but in life. Not everybody gets chances to work or to study. There are a lot of things in life that are not correct.

“It’s going to be difficult, I know. But I hope for a correct decision.

“I don’t know if the next fight will be similar, maybe it will be difficult. I hope the best boxer can win because, in the last fight, Katie had a lot of problems in the last round.

“Time the last round – it was 30 seconds too short. And 30 seconds in the dark is a long time to survive. In 30 seconds I can finish the fight.”

Persoon, aged 35, is a year older than Taylor and is entering her 47th pro fight. Taylor is a five-time amateur world champion and Olympic gold medallist with a 15-0 pro record.

Persoon insists that Taylor’s amateur accomplishments may now count against her: “Technically she is a very good boxer, and better than me. But this isn’t three rounds of three minutes, it isn’t amateur boxing. This is pro fighting, this is 10 rounds of two minutes.

“Punch, run away, punch, run away.

“People want to see two boxers blocking shots, answering back.

“Technically she is better than me, I know this. But this is pro fighting, not amateur. Physically we have to go for 10 rounds.”

Persoon accepted this rematch after a deal to pit Taylor against Amanda Serrano could not be finalised.

“I wanted to see, before I boxed her again, Katie against Amanda. This was also a good fight,” Persoon said.

“Amanda was giving away too much weight. She is a lot lighter than Katie.

“I am also a super-featherweight but, if you have a chance at lightweight, you take it. Amanda is the same. But Amanda is smaller than me and lighter than me.

“She is too light for lightweight.”

Persoon has had her workload as a police officer lightened by a lack of public events allowing her to take an extended break and enter a training camp for this world championship rematch.

“Boxing is heavier, more physical but policing, when you have to make an intervention, can be more difficult,” she said. “Training in the gym is, for me, relaxing after working all day.

“Boxing is not my job, it is my passion, it is my sport. I will prepare the best and I hope to bring the honour of beating her to Belgium. I don’t do this for money because I have my job. Three days after the fight, I go back to work.”

Sky Sports are hosting a live and exclusive Q&A for Sky VIP customers with World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua on Thursday 23rd July. Sign up on the My Sky app by 7.30pm on 23rd July to get involved. https://mysky.page.link/app. Event open to all Sky customers aged 18+ in the UK/ROI. Ts & Cs can be found on the My Sky app.