Taylor Townsend mistaken for Coco Gauff and Serena Williams regularly, she reveals | Tennis News

American tennis participant Taylor Townsend says she repeatedly will get mistaken for different feminine black gamers

American tennis participant Taylor Townsend has referred to as for change after saying she repeatedly will get mistaken for different feminine black gamers.

Following the demise of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the world No 73 Taylor spoke about her experiences in a Tennis United video.

Taylor stated: “It’s not a united place. We lose our identity of who we are because there can only be one.

“I’ve had individuals argue with me, to inform me that I’m Coco Gauff. All of us look the identical, all of us are constructed the identical.

“Everybody sees a black person and assumes that it’s Venus [Williams] or Serena [Williams] – I’ve been literally all of them, except for myself.

“I’m walking through, and somebody has to check my bag, check my credential, check my coach’s bag. It’s extra security, extra precautions that need to be taken to make sure that I belong.”

Widespread anti-racism protests proceed following Floyd’s demise final month after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes.

Townsend is one among many athletes to talk out following the incident, after 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams alongside husband Alexis Ohanian highlighted the significance of utilizing their platform to raise the problems of the present local weather and utilizing their voices to result in change.

Gauff additionally demanded change, stating that robust conversations have to be had, in a passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter protest.