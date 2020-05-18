Taylor Swift’s ‘City of Lover Concert’ was intimate, stripped-down performance

The “Bad Blood” singer danced, performed piano and guitar in a largely acoustic set with songs from her album “Lover” filmed final September at L’Olympia Theater in Paris.

“I was thinking about how I’d really like to play some of these songs for the very first time,” Swift informed the gang, including, “I was thinking the best way to do it would be playing the songs acoustic, the way I wrote them.”

She began with “Me!” and located her option to “Death By a Thousand Cuts,” “The Archer,” “Daylight,” “You Need to Calm Down” and “Cornelia Street.”

“I think I wrote this song, actually like, when I was in the bathtub,” she mentioned of “Cornelia Street.” “Anyways, just for context.”