Taylor Swift will drop ‘Folklore’ album tonight

Apparently, that thing was “Folklore,” an album Swift said she’s “poured all of [her] whims, dreams, fears and musings into.” She wrote and recorded the whole thing in isolation, she said, but she had help from cowriters like Bon Iver, the Grammy Award-winning indie crooner, and the prolific producer and songwriter and frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Gone are the days of Swift’s usual album release tactics — weeks of hinting and countdown clocks, Instagram scrubbing and the theorizing among diehard fans. Less than one year ago, Swift released “Lover” with many of those tactics, including changing her Instagram color scheme and teasing song titles in magazine covers. But the world she released “Lover” into in August 2019 looks quite different now.