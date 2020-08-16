Taylor Swift warns fans to vote early because Trump opposes mail-in voting

The vocalist took to Twitter on Saturday to unload the current modifications by the United States Postal Service, consisting of lowering running hours and removing letter collection boxes. The vocalist put the blame for these modifications straight on President Donald Trump.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” she stated.

She continued, “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

The tweets from the outspoken vocalist come throughout increasing examination versus the federal government and its handling of the Postal Service, after Trump stated he opposed moneying the service because of mail-in voting– sustaining accusations that he is controling the Postal Service for his own political gain comeNovember