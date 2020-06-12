Taylor Swift Wants ‘Racist’ Statues in Nashville Torn Down Forever

Taylor Swift is on a crusade to rid her home state of racist statues honoring “villains” … and she really wants to give them the boot forever.

The singer opened in a huge way Friday, zeroing in on monuments in Nashville celebrating “racist historical figures who did evil things.”

Taylor says it makes her sick that men like Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest are honored with statues in Tennessee … she says they are both “despicable” figures who ought to be remembered and treated therefore.

Taylor’s first salvo took aim at Carmack’s statue, which was sitting inside the state Capitol in Nashville until last week, when Black Lives Matter protesters tore it down.

Tennessee has vowed to displace the toppled statue — it’s section of state law — but Taylor says it’s a waste of state funds and missed possibility to do the best thing.

Carmack was a state lawmaker and newspaper publisher in the early 1900s, who published editorials against Ida B. Wells. Taylor says that he was also a white supremacist.

Next, Taylor turned her ire to NBF — the Ku Klux Klan’s first grant wizard and a confederate general.

Taylor calls his statue, which is still standing, a “monstrosity.” She says she’s tired of stomaching ‘Nathan Bedford Forrest Day’ in Tennessee, which so far was observed in their state each July 13.

But, Taylor isn’t stopping just toppling statues … she says that alone won’t “fix centuries of systemic oppression, violence and hatred that black people have had to endure.”

Taylor says statues honoring folks who “perpetuated hideous patterns of racism” should be retroactively changed from heroes to villains and removed … because “villains don’t deserve statues.”

Taylor’s imploring the Capitol Commission and Tennessee Historical Commission to stop fighting to preserve these monuments.