Perez is the happiest Swiftie today! A substantial socially distanced hug back, Taylor Swift! &#x 1f493; Get our brand-new narrative, if you like your queens! Pick up your copies of TMI: MY Life In Scandal by Perez Hilton on Amazon or straight at PerezHiltonBook.com

The post Taylor Swift Wanted Me To Have This!!!|Perez Hilton appeared initially on Perez Hilton.

Read The Full Article