Taylor Swift ‘Very Excited’ To Have Kids With Joe Alwyn – ‘When The Timing Is Right’

Could Taylor Swift mini-mes be a not-too-far-off reality??

While fans shouldn’t expect to hear baby news from the Cardigan artist just yet, it seems she and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have definitely been talking about their future and how kids might fit in! As the coronavirus pandemic has led couples to their make or break moments, a source has spilled the stars have considered the next steps in their relationship!

Related: Brie Larson’s Cover Of Taylor Swift’s The 1 Is A Must-Listen!

An insider dished to Us Weekly how “Taylor and Joe have discussed children,” saying:

“She’s very excited about that chapter of her life when the timing is right and comes.”

This may not come as a huge surprise to Swifties, especially after the release of Tay’s latest album Folklore! On the track Peace, which very much sounds like it’s about Alwyn, the 30-year-old Grammy winner sings about wanting to have a baby with him.

Catch some of the lyrics (below):