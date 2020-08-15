Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump For ‘Calculated Dismantling Of USPS’ And ‘Blatantly’ Cheating The 2020 Election

Taylor Swift had time today!

The pop vocalist preventing tussling with her long time bane Kanye West, who apparently attempted to reignite their fight with a DUBIOUS tweet over the weekend and rather, chose to increasingly call out his 2020 governmental project challenger, Donald Trump.

In case you in some way missed it, Trump’s been freely waging war on the United States Postal Service ahead of the upcoming November election. Days after the POTUS recommended he would keep financing for the business, which would seriously impact their capability to procedure mail-in citizen tallies, the Folklore vocalist spoke up knocking the political leader for his position.

Before we even get to Taylor’s argument, it can not be downplayed how seriously reckless it is to mess up the most practical choice to enact the middle of the coronavirus pandemic when social distancing standards are still motivated to conserve lives.

Taking to her Twitter account on Saturday, Swift composed: