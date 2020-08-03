Taylor Swift Sets Records, Completes Chart Double In Australia

Taylor Swift is the outright champ of Australia’s charts today as Folklore (Republic/Universal) bows atNo 1 on the nationwide albums study and its lead track “Cardigan” rules the songs tally.

“Cardigan” opens at the top of the ARIA Singles Chart, offering Swift her 6th leader and her very first given that “Look What You Made Me Do” struck the top in September 2017.

Swift routes just Rihanna (7 ), Delta Goodrem (9 ), P!nk (9 ), Kylie Minogue (10) and Madonna (10) in the list of female solo artists with the most chart toppers, according to ARIA, and she’s the only artist amongst them to land 5No Ones the last years.

Folklore opens the floodgates on the songs chart, as all 16 tracks from it debut inside the Top 50, a brand-new record.

Swift shatters the mark for many launchings in one week, formerly held collectively by Ed Sheeran and Post Malone at13 Posty and Michael Jackson collectively own the record for many tracks in the Top 50 in one week, with 17.

Swift’s songs tally consists of 5 in the Top10 The last artist to have 5 or more tracks in the leading tier was Billie Eilish, who had 6 Top 10 s in April 2019, ARIA reports.

All significant business radio networks consisting of NOVA, HIT, KIIS and Triple J have actually played songs from Folklore given that its surprise release on July 24.

The records do not stop there. With Folklore ending up being Swift’s 6th chart-topper, the pop star has the mostNo 1 albums in Australia by any artist in between 2010 and 2020.

Coming in atNo 2 on …