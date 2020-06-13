Taylor Swift says Confederate monuments in Tennessee make her sick

“As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such,” she said.

In a series of 10 tweets posted on Friday, Swift goes details the histories of Carmack and Bedford, askin Tennessee officials to stop “fighting for these monuments.”

“Taking down statues isn’t going to fix centuries of systemic oppression, violence and hatred that black people have had to endure but it might bring us one small step closed to making ALL Tennesseans and visitors to our state feel safe — not just the white ones,” she wrote.