Taylor Swift Responds After Being Accused Of ‘Blatant Theft’ By Black-Owned Business!

Taylor Swift‘s Folklore album amassed a lot of attention late recently when the vocalist provided fans less than 24 hours discover prior to revealing the 16- track task!

But in the middle of the release and subsequent merch drop striking her online shop, one Black- owned company called out the 30- year-old for duping her logo design! Amira Rasool, the creator of The Folklore, an online idea store taking “Africa & the diaspora’s top contemporary designer brands,” declared Taylor swindled her logo design for the album-themed sweatshirts, t-shirts, and more.

Taking to Instagram on July 24, Rasool pointed out the similarities, discussing to fans:

“This morning, it came to my attention that musician #TaylorSwift is selling merchandise to go along with her new album ‘Folklore’. She is currently selling merchandise with the words ‘The Folklore’ printed on them. Based on the similarities of the design, I believe the designer of the merch ripped off my company’s logo.”

Accusing Swift of “blatant theft,” she continued:

“I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked.”

Well, simply days later on and the Grammy winner has actually reacted, taking swift action to attend to the accusation. Releasing a declaration through her group on Tuesday, an associate exposed:

“Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word ‘the’ before ‘folklore album’ on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern. Absolutely no merchandise using ‘the’ before the words ‘folklore album’ has been manufactured or sent out.”

They concluded by sharing what efforts they have actually required to right this incorrect:

“In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word ‘the’ preceding ‘folklore album’ that they will now receive their order with the design change.”

Rasool responded to the relocation the other day, tweeting:

“I commend Taylor’s team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore’s brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page. It was a great first step and we are in conversation right now with Taylor’s team about the next steps to make this situation right.”

And in a declaration to In Design, the creator exposed her attorney has actually touched with Taylor’s supervisor given that Monday over the concern, once again echoing her (above) beliefs:

“Taylor’s team took swift action to have ‘the’ removed from all merchandise. I commend her team for recognizing the damage it caused to our brand. I recognize Taylor has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page. It was a great first step and we are in conversation right now with Taylor’s team about the next steps to make this situation right.”

T. Swift’s fast reaction is another must follow, and ideally they can all concern a friendly resolution.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]