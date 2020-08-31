Taylor Swift makes MTV VMAs history as first female solo artist to win Best Direction award

Swift made her directional launching for her single “The Man,” which calls out male benefit and sexism. In the video, Swift gowns up as the male character and demonstrates how a lot easier life would be as a white male.

2020 MTV VMAS: MILEY CYRUS DAZZLES IN SPARKLING SHEER DRESS, SWINGS ON DISCO BALL DURING PERFORMANCE

In the video, the “Cardigan” vocalist went through a significant change utilizing prosthetics and a motion coach to end up being a guy. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson offered the commentary for Swift’s speaking parts in the video.

“Guys, this is amazing. This is the first video I’ve ever directed on my own and I just — I’m so grateful for this. I want to take an opportunity to say thank you for the team who believed in me as a first-time director and made this video with me,” Swift stated in her VMAs approval speech on Sunday.

She continued by providing a shoutout to the group who assisted bring her vision to life.

TAYLOR SWIFT ANNOUNCES ‘SURPRISE’ NEW ALBUM AND MUSIC VIDEO RELEASE

“My DP, my ADVERTISEMENT, my editor, Ethan, Joe, Bill and his group for turning me into a person, which was really exhilarating. I likewise desire to thank 2 ladies that I’d dealt with persuaded me that I was up to the obstacle of directing on my own and those ladies were my manufacturers on this video, Rebecca Skinner and Jil Hardin …