Taylor Swift Leads Heartfelt Performances At ‘One World’ Concert

Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and many more amazing live performances in the online concert of “One World: Together at Home”

Gaga, who was one of the event organizers from producers Global Citizen, opened the two-hour on-air prat with a passionate show of the Charlie Chaplin classic “Smile.”

Lizzo belted out a relaxed front of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

Taylor Swift played the piano and sang a moving interpretation of “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

Stevie Wonder turned in a soul-mixing tribute to his late companion Bill Withers, by singing Withers’ 1972 great “Lean on Me.”

In the interim, the Rolling Stones performed “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans by singing “people,” which was initially performed by Barbra Streisand.

Different performers included John Legend and Sam Smith, Burna Boy, Jennifer Hudson, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Elton John, and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell collaborated on “Bright.”

Toward the finish of the two-hour appear, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, John Legend and Andrea Bocelli finished with a staggering four-section concordance on “The Prayer,” which Dion and Bocelli recorded 21 years prior. They were joined by piano virtuoso Lang.

The show spilled online for the duration of the day and later publicized in primetime in the United States on numerous systems and link channels at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert facilitated the broadcast portion.