Taylor Swift just canceled all her shows in 2020

Swift canceled all dwell appearances and performances for the remainder of 2020 in what she mentioned was an effort to stop the unfold of Covid-19.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” Swift wrote on Twitter. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

Previously scheduled shows will happen in 2021 and ticketholders might be given new tickets then, in keeping with a press release connected to her tweet. Refunds for the US shows might be accessible May 1st topic to Ticketmaster’s phrases, it mentioned.

Swift is not the one one who has modified up touring schedules in mild of the pandemic, which has contaminated greater than 2 million individuals worldwide.