Taylor Swift is rebranding her album merch after a Black-owned business accused her team of ripping off its design

Rasool shared photos on Twitter and Instagram that showed cardigans and sweatshirts with the language “The Folklore Album” available on Swift’s website.

Rasool called the design change “a great first step” and said her and Swift’s teams were discussing the situation.

“I commend Taylor’s team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore’s brand,” she wrote on Tuesday. “I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page.”

CNN has reached out to Rasool and Swift’s publicist for comment, but has not heard back.

On Thursday, Swift announced that she was donating to Rasool’s company.

“Amira, I admire the work you’re doing and I’m happy to make a contribution to your company and to support the Black in Fashion Council (launching on 8/3) with a donation,” she wrote in reaction to Rasool’s tweet. Later, Rasool publicly thanked Swift for her response.

Swift’s decision to shake it off and correct course stands contrary to the way that Lady A, formerly called Lady Antebellum, handled a similar situation.

The country trio announced last month that it would be dropping “Antebellum” from its name because of the association with slavery and alternatively go by “Lady A.” But it turned out that blues singer Anita White has been performing beneath the name “Lady A” for decades.

Initially, it seemed that the parties can sort things out. But things broke down and the group filed suit in Nashville’s US District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. The suit asserts that the group was granted a trademark on the name “Lady A” in 2011, after several years of using it interchangeably with “Lady Antebellum” for their goods and services.