Taylor Swift fans think she outsmarted Scooter Braun with song cover

By
Jasyson
-

The Swifties, as her die-hard fan base is understood, actually think so.

On Sunday the singer tweeted a cover of her hit “Look What You Made Me Do,” which was reinterpreted as a darkish and haunting tune for the “Killing Eve” soundtrack.

“VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!,” Swift’s tweet learn.

But nobody has ever heard of “Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club,” and the cover seems to be the one song credited to them.

Nils Sjoberg is listed within the monitor’s producer credit, the pseudonym Swift used back in 2016 for her now ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris’ song featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For.

Braun, should you recall, acquired the grasp recordings of Swift’s first six albums final 12 months from her former label, Big Machine Records, regardless of her objections.

Swift has expressed her displeasure publicly a couple of instances since then and has stated she plans to rerecord a few of her music.

CNN has reached out to reps for each Swift and Braun for remark.

So, is that Swift’s voice on the “Killing Eve” cover, altered to sound like a person? (She did disguise herself as one in her music video “The Man”)?
One concept is that it is Swift’s brother, Austin, since she reportedly pitched having him sing on the soundtrack to the show’s executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge when she and Waller-Bridge met up on the Golden Globe Awards in January.

Fingers crossed that Swift let’s us know the deal. Your transfer, Taylor.

