Taylor Swift fans think she outsmarted Scooter Braun with song cover

The Swifties, as her die-hard fan base is understood, actually think so.
On Sunday the singer tweeted a cover of her hit “Look What You Made Me Do,” which was reinterpreted as a darkish and haunting tune for the “Killing Eve” soundtrack.
“VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!,” Swift’s tweet learn.
But nobody has ever heard of “Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club,” and the cover seems to be the one song credited to them.
Braun, should you recall, acquired the grasp recordings of Swift’s first six albums final 12 months from her former label, Big Machine Records, regardless of her objections.
Swift has expressed her displeasure publicly a couple of instances since then and has stated she plans to rerecord a few of her music.
