Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced The Singer Created A Fake Band To Get Back At Scooter Braun!

Taylor Swift doesn’t let go of unhealthy blood simply, particularly on the subject of her battle with Scooter Braun.

Months after his buy of her former music label Big Machine Label Group, which included the rights to the masters of her music catalog up till 2018, the singer’s repute for being rightly petty lives on along with her newest feat.

On Sunday, Swift took to social media to tease a brand new cowl of her hit single Look What You Made Me Do by Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club, featured on the most recent episode of Killing Eve. She wrote:

“VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!”

VERY STOKED about this cowl of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin membership!!

But followers caught on rapidly there isn’t a band by the title of Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club…

Doing additional analysis into the darkish remake, it made sense the A-lister was credited as a composer-lyricist alongside Jack Antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass, and Rob Manzoli, identical to the unique. There was one lifeless giveaway although that Taylor may need performed an element within the Killing Eve cowl: Nils Sjöberg is listed as producer.

The Swedish title turned well-known in 2016 when it was revealed it was really Swift’s pseudonym for ex Calvin Harris‘ song This Is What You Came For. It’s additionally the identical title featured on a tombstone in her Look What You Made Me Do music video, the place she’s seen burying her former self.

So, whose vocals are literally on the brand new monitor?? Clearly not the recognizable Antonoff’s, followers had been satisfied the pop star’s brother Austin Swift is singing as a substitute, particularly contemplating the youthful Swift supposedly used “The Dophin Club” for his Twitter deal with at a while. This, on high of The New York Post‘s report he was seen on the studio with the Bleachers‘ frontman late in 2019.

Take a pay attention (HERE) and tell us what you assume!!

Swifties had sufficient to say on-line about her maneuver, with some writing:

“I know Taylor Swift is not everyone’s cup of tea but creating a whole fake band just so a terrible man does not profit off of her work being used on KILLING EVE of all the shows is absolutely inspirational.” “taylor Swift TERRIFIES ME like she really sat there and planned out exactly how to get lwymmd on killing eve without giving scooter or scott a cent…….I love her so much” “THE WAY SCOOTER AND BRUSCHETTA CANT TOUCH THIS COVER IM SCREAMING TAYLOR SWIFT IS A POWERHOUSE”

And ch-ch-check out some extra of one of the best reactions (under)!

Taylor Swift made a canopy of her personal tune Look What You Made Me Do for Killing Eve underneath the alias Nils Sjöberg so Scooter wouldn’t make any coin, tweeted about it and is now laughing her ass off on Tumblr at how we linked the dots… I Stan the best girls pic.twitter.com/m7qwwLMHcs — Ben (@TS7Track3) May 25, 2020

austin swift singing lwymmd in a pretend band performed within the killing eve intro made in order that taylor may bypass scooter… really a fever dream pic.twitter.com/xvc2pu82uE — now all he thinks about es-mie (@yesesmie) May 25, 2020

taylor swift writes a tune: ew unhealthy why is she so obsessed along with her exes gritty indie man covers tune: a G E N I U S taylor swift making a pretend gritty indie band to cowl certainly one of her songs for killing eve: pic.twitter.com/XkV62js5gH — Ashlee Latimer (@ALNL) May 25, 2020

how i sleep figuring out taylor swift is the actress starring in scooter braun’s unhealthy desires pic.twitter.com/IXIjjVHuGK — ⓚ🍧 (@oohkimani) May 25, 2020

Think Scooter is feeling further bothered by all this consideration?? Let us know your ideas on their complete feud within the feedback!

