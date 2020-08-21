Taylor Swift donates $30K to teen for college: ‘I am so inspired by your drive’

Swift, 30, contributed on Thursday ₤ 23,373, which relates to around $30,000.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN OPEN TO TRUCE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT: ‘I HAVE GOOD FRIENDS THAT ARE DEMOCRATS’

“Victoria, I came across your story online and I am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turn your dreams into reality,” the “Cardigan” vocalist composed on the GoFundMe page.

She included: “I want to give you the rest of your goal amount and good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.”

Mario, 18, was accepted to the prominent Warwick University for a degree in mathematics however stated her household is “low income, and unable to help me self-fund through university.”

She explained herself as a “Black woman with a dream” and described her migration story from Portugal in 2016 when she was “unable to utter a word in English.” “It was a sacrifice worth being made,” she stated of moving without her mom to get a much better education.

TAYLOR SWIFT SLAMS TRUMP OVER USPS DEBACLE, ACCUSES HIM OF CHEATING ‘TO HOLD ON TO POWER’

“Though my story is not distinct, my imagine ending up being a Mathematician is not just an opportunity at social movement for my household and I, however to motivate individuals who have actually remained in comparable positions …