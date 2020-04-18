Taylor Swift cancels 2020 concerts due to coronavirus

Taylor Swift has actually been required to terminate all her 2020 excursion days due to the coronavirus, the vocalist revealed on Friday.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” Swift tweeted.

“Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”





The celebrity was due to do at 2 various places for her ‘Lover Fest’ excursion throughout 4 days in the United States on behalf of her 2019 cd launch.

However, as an outcome of the story coronavirus pandemic, the vocalist has actually had to terminate all her 2020 show days.

“Fighting Covid-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority,” a declaration connected to the twitter article read.

In the statement, Swift verified that Brazil as well as United States days would certainly be rescheduled for 2021, with tickets for this year’s programs being moved to the brand-new days immediately.

The declaration likewise kept in mind that clients might ask for reimbursements if needed.

The vocalist is much from the initial to have actually been required to take such an action, with occasions throughout the globe having actually been terminated or delayed as an outcome of the pandemic.





Swift’s set up heading day at this year’s Glastonbury had actually currently been terminated previously this year due to the infection with organisers validating in March that the occasion would certainly not go on.

“With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of Covid-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year,” Swifts declaration included.

“Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future.”