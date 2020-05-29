Taylor Swift attacks Trump for threatening to shoot Minneapolis looters: ‘We will vote you out’

Taylor Swift has spoken out in opposition to Donald Trump after he threatened to unleash violence in opposition to protesters in Minneapolis.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” the singer tweeted on Friday.

She then referred to Trump’s use of the phrase “When the looting starts the shooting starts”.

”We will vote you out in November,” Swift added in reference to the upcoming US presidential election.





Demonstrators in Minnesota are protesting in response to the loss of life of George Floyd, a black man who was seen on video pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Trump tweeted in reference to the protesters: “These THUGS are dishonouring the reminiscence of George Floyd, and I gained’t let that occur.

“Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

That message has been masked by Twitter for “[violating] the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence”.

The tweet stays accessible to those that select to see it by clicking on it.

