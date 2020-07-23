Taylor Swift Announces She’s Dropping New Album Folklore TONIGHT!

No one saw this coming in 2020!! Not even Taylor Swift!

On Thursday, the You Need To Calm Down songstress announced to her Instagram followers that she would be releasing her eighth studio album, Folklore, at midnight! And for those trying to keep track, no, it hasn’t even been a year since she dropped her latest project Lover in August 2019.

Folklore, which consists of 16 songs, were all recorded by Swift during this coronavirus quarantine. The 30-year-old revealed the details behind her unexpected album in the caption of her post, writing:

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant.”

Taylor concluded by remarking there’s no better time than now to gift Swifties this beautiful surprise:

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️”

In addition, the Grammy winner spilled how one of the music videos would also be dropping with the album! She confessed about Cardigan‘s visuals in another IG post:

“The music video for ‘cardigan’ will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂”

You can see the full tracklist (below)!

It’s safe to say we absolutely cannot calm down!

