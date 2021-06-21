Taylor Swift Announces RED (Taylor's Version) + 'All Too Well' 10-Minute Track!
OUR GIRL TAYLOR SWIFT is at it again and after TONS of speculation as to which of her past albums she would be releasing next, we’re officially seeing RED, my friends!

