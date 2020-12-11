Taylor Swift took her fans by surprise in July 2020. She released her new 8th studio album back then. She has gone on and has done that again! This time it is on the 11th of December. The name of her album is Evermore.

The star took to social media to talk about her new album. She said that Evermore was the sister of Folklore, which is her previously released album. She also mentioned that the new yet-to-be-released album is the result of her unwillingness to stop writing.

Relations Between Taylor Swift’s Folklore And Evermore

There is a saying among the Swifties, the Taylor Swift fans, that each album of Swift signifies an era. However, it is not the case this time around.

In her statement about Folklore, she said that she felt different about it. It was more of a returning experience rather than that of departure.

The star is reunited with a host of other stars for her album Evermore. They include Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dressner from the National, William Bowery popularly known as Joe Alwyn, and Justin Vernon. This was confirmed in her concert film on Disney+, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. They will also be accompanied by a fresh set of collaborators.

Evermore will have the same choices of production that Folklore had. It will be made with all those instrumentations mixed in an intricate manner that Dessner provides with.

The album records come in lyrical dialogue. And the stories of Evermore will be the continuation of Folklore stories.

Swift has also made a song as a tribute to Marjorie Finlay, her maternal grandmother, who was also a singer. The name of the song is Marjorie.

Taylor Swift’s era of Folklore to Evermore denotes an artistic freedom spirit.