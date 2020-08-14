Taylor Cole Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Angels right-hander Taylor Cole announced on Instagram that he underwent surgery on a bothersome shoulder Wednesday (hat tip to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times). It’s unclear how much time Cole will need to recover, but he wrote that there’s “a difficult road” ahead.

The 30-year-old Cole, an ex-Blue Jay, appeared in the majors in each of the two previous seasons with the Angels. He prevented runs at an impressive rate in 2018 (2.75 ERA), but not so much last year (5.92). In all, Cole has thrown 87 2/3 innings of 4.62 ERA/3.31 FIP ball with 9.14 K/9, 3.7 BB/9 and a 49.1 percent groundball rate since the Angels signed him to a minor league contract in 2018.

In the wake of his 2019 struggles, the Angels outrighed Cole in late March. He hasn’t rejoined their 40-man roster since then, but he was part of their 60-player pool.