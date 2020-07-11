Tax Office head reveals the five BIG mistakes Australians are making with their returns this year 

ATO’s assistant commissioner Karen Foat (pictured) has unmasked the five simple mistakes Australians are making when lodging their tax returns

Australians have now been making five simple mistakes while lodging their tax returns that is slowing down the returns process.

The beginning of the new financial year on July 1 saw the Australian Taxation Office’s website crash as people rushed to file their returns.

Within two days, the ATO received a whopping 230,000 tax return applications, however many were riddled with mistakes.

ATO’s assistant commissioner Karen Foat said it absolutely was simple errors which slowed up the returns process.

‘A large amount of people who have rushed in to lodge early have gone out income out such as for instance employment income, information from banks, bank interest, private health insurance and JobKeeper being an employee and Jobseeker,’ she told Herald Sun.

‘That information is generally ready by the end of July and we tell people who are lodging before then to ensure that information is in there.’

She said Australians were also perhaps not updating their bank account details and were incorrectly using the 80 cents shortcut for employees working from home.

‘This rate is all inclusive if you are claiming that, you cannot claim any other working at home expenses,’ Ms Foat said.

It comes as the ATO extended the 80 cents shortcut for each hour worked at home from between March 1 to June 30 up to September.

This option can be used by multiple people working in the same house.

Workers can also choose the other two calculating methods should they think this will earn them a more impressive return, so long as there is evidence of purchases.

Under the actual expenses method, workers can claim costs which occurred due to working at home such as electricity and internet bills.

With the fixed rate method, workers claim a deduction of 52 cents for each hour worked from home for additional running expenses such as a decline in value of furniture, electricity, gas, heating, cooling, and repairs.

Ms Foat also noted that Australians were copying previous years’ returns when they shouldn’t due to changed circumstances.

Some everyone was also claiming coffee or tea that they say was 100 % used for work when they weren’t.

H & R Block’s director of communications Mark Chapman requested that Australians wait to lodge their tax until they’ve all the necessary information ready.

It comes after the ATO web site crashed with cash-strapped Australians rushing to obtain another $10,000 from their superannuation.

The first $10,000 could possibly be withdrawn all through the 2019-20 financial year, and the same amount again all through the 2020-21 financial year.

More than 2.2 million approved applications have already withdrawn a combined total of $18.5 billion.

Applications for accessing super early in the 2020-21 financial year are available via the MyGov web site and close on September 24.

Australians can only just access their super if they are unemployed, are eligible to be given a job seeker payment, have now been made redundant since January 1 or had their work hours reduced by at least 20 per cent.

However, experts have urged young Australians to consider the consequences of pulling funds early after billions of dollars were wiped from accounts in recent months.

A 35-year-old who withdraws $10,000 now might find a $19,411 lowering of their super when they retire at 67, according to the Money Smart calculator.