Tavush military actions prove the adversary failed to succeed in a short period of time – defense minister – Panorama

As part of the bilateral cooperation action strategy in the defense sector in between the 2 Armenian states, Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan paid a working go to to Artsakh on July 30-31 According to the ministry news release, Tonoyan accompanied by the Commander of the Defense Army of the Artsakh Republic Jalal Harutyunyan went to number of military bases and systems, got acquainted with the social- financial conditions of the servicemen.

The minister paid a unique attention to the brand-new weaponry and up-to-date technical devices acquired by the Defense Army and acquainted himself with continuous works.

During the go to, the ministers went to number of logistical things in eastern instructions of the Defense Army and reviewed continuous and prospective local advancements and the challenges ahead of the 2 Armenian states.

In the scope of the go to Tonoyan reacted to the concerns of the Defense Army press reporter about the hard rhetoric of the Azerbaijani military- political management, particularly about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks firmly insisting ‘prior to it’s far too late, the Armenian militaries need to leave our lands’

In Minister Tonoyan’s words, it is unclear for the Armenian side ‘when that far too late is”. Commenting on declarations and various remarks from Azerbaijani military management about preparedness to start military actions and waiting on corresponding order, Tonoyan stated the Armenian army likewise is waiting on an order.

“The recent military actions in Tavush clearly showed that in a short period of time the adversary failed to succeed despite the fact of using modern equipment,” Tonoyan stated.