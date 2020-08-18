Tavis Smiley ordered to pay $2.6 million to PBS over workplace sexual misconduct complaints, affairs

At the time, the jury granted PBS $1.5 million to comprise the expense of the last 2 seasons of Smiley’s program. However, according to Variety, the network later on argued that it was entitled to more per the morals provision. The outlet reports that Judge Yvonne Williams concurred in herAug 5 ruling that $2.6 million will be grantedto PBS That consists of $1.9 million in liquidated damages.

TAVIS SMILEY RIPS PBS’ ‘SO-CALLED INVESTIGATION’ INTO SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CLAIMS

The judge likewise granted the network $702,898 that business underwriters had actually paid Smiley’s business for the seasons in concern.

Smiley wassuspended in December 2017 The network eventually eliminated him after a number of trustworthy claims of misconduct came to light at the height of the #MeToo motion, which saw a number of effective individuals in program company and politics lose their positions as accusers stepped forward.

Smiley very first taken legal action against PBS in D.C. Superior Court, competing that racial bias contributed to his dismissal and he was mistakenly ended without evidence. He acknowledged having romantic relationships with coworkers over his profession, however states they were consensual. He looked for $1million The network counter-sued, arguing in part that Smiley owed the network …