Taurion game’s Treasure Hunt III attracts alpha testers with token and crypto prizes

Upcoming blockchain-enabled video gaming experience Taurion introduces its Treasure Hunt III occasion on Aug 28.

Participants will be contending for over $10,000 in prizes, consisting of significant cryptocurrencies, in-game currencies and unusual nonfungible tokens (NFTs) from an entire host of other video games and designers in the blockchain area.

Cointelegraph talked to Taurion innovative lead, Andrew Colosimo about the occasion.

The bulk of prizes will be found through prospecting, or browsing the numerous locations of the map, a bit like the virtual equivalent of searching the countryside with a metal detector. Anything discovered need to then be required to the right structure in order to cash it in, however the course might threaten.

Other prizes are readily available for player-versus-player abilities (leading popularity and eliminates), along with building, crafting and upgrades. All prizes are provably reasonable, and even Colosimo does not understand where the prospecting prizes are concealed.

The prizes, nevertheless, are actually simply a reward for gamers to come and load test the video game and includes in alpha- phase, as he discusses:

“Without them, testing a potentially buggy game whilst under early development wouldn’t be as much fun, as the world will be reset for the full game release.”

The previous 2 witch hunt were identified as “tech demos” as there wasn’t much to do, aside from move, standard battle and prospecting. The brand-new variation consists of a lot more functions, although there are still a lot more to be included prior to the complete video game is prepared for launch.

What may be unexpected to some is the variety of prizes which have actually been contributed from other huge name video games and video game designers. In what is certainly a competitive market, it is favorable to see such partnership and cross-promotion.

“Personally I think as the space is currently quite small, it’s definitely complementary to help build a strong blockchain gaming community and expose everyone to the different projects.”

Colosimo explains Taurion as a totally self-governing video game universe and cryptocurrency, where gamers can make crypto and properties in a provably reasonable decentralized method. He stated, “Coins are distributed in a similar way to mining Bitcoin, except the work is not done by hardware miners but by Human Miners (using skill, intelligence and teamwork.)”

Sounds appealing … Cointelegraph will be getting associated with Treasure Hunt III to check out the video game up until now and bring you a work-in-progress on Taurion’s advancement … and maybe likewise win some prizes (ahem).

The occasion ranges from Aug 28 toOct 12.